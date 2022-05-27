Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where we're in for a little rain and then a BEAUTIFUL long weekend. Here's what else is happening:
- A 16-year-old in Bellport, Long Island, was arrested last night for threatening to carry out a mass shooting at his high school today.
- The New York Times has a long piece about Jumaane Williams' notably quiet gubernatorial campaign, and how the progressive public advocate's run has been complicated by his wife's cancer treatments and the premature birth of their daughter.
- New York City Access-a-Ride users are pushing back against the MTA's requirements that they show up in person for physical ability assessments to prove that they're disabled enough to qualify for the program, arguing that it's both humiliating and a waste of time.
- The head of NYU's financial aid office is being sued for rampant sexual harassment.
- A former Chelsea resident who moved up to Hudson in 2005 and proceeded to become an anti-gentrification crusader is catching heat for putting her townhouse on Airbnb.
- Newly declassified federal documents give a little insight into how the White House would proceed to try and maintain control of the country in the event of a near-apocalyptic event.
- The new viral TikTok trend among personal finance influencers is to save up cash in an empty liquor bottle and then smash it open and show off how much you have in there.
- A councilor in a small town in western Wales has resigned from his post after facing allegations that he's Banksy. (He insists he's not Bansky.)
- Unfortunately they're not going to let Harry and Meghan bring their Netflix reality show cameras to the Diamond Jubilee.
- Jon Hamm loves being in commercials!
- And finally, I meant to do that:
At least he tried.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hCurAlIwhm— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 27, 2022