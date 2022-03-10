Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where big ice cubes are alive and well. Here's what else is happening:
- Ukraine, which has comparatively strict gun laws, is reminding citizens that it's legal and recommended to shoot at Russian invaders.
- On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has collected about 50 rifles that people donated for Ukrainians, and he's seeking President Joe Biden's help in expediting the shipment.
- In one southern Ukrainian town, the one resident who hasn't fled is an orthopaedic doctor who's standing guard with his two pets: a jaguar and a leopard.
- While New Jersey lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow people to pump their own gas (and presumably save money), a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll found that 73% of state residents still wanted someone to pump gas for them.
- The Century 21 in Bay Ridge, which closed when the family-owned company filed for bankruptcy in 2020, will be demolished and turned into a new retail complex.
- Meanwhile, researchers now feel very confident that COVID-19 originated at a seafood market in Wuhan.
- A famous Big Cat known as "the Brad Pitt of mountain lions" has been roaming around Silver Lake in Los Angeles, and people are very excited about capturing footage of it on their doorbell cameras.
- Pete Davidson is getting a new TV show that's fictionalized, but "about his life."
- Grimes had another baby, which we know because the "secret" baby started crying in another room during the singer's interview with a Vanity Fair reporter.
- And finally, cat can't be bothered:
tis video is so important please look at this cat pic.twitter.com/lNeCyngccT— parker (@servalposting) March 10, 2022