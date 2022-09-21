Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where hot chicken has arrived. Here's what else is happening:
- The principal of P.S. 28Q in Corona, Queens — who's also an amateur martial artist — is being lauded by parents as a hero for taking down an "emotionally disturbed" 18-year-old who recently wandered through the elementary school's front door and became "agitated and combative," according to police.
- When former Mayor Ed Koch introduced recycling in New York City in 1988, the goal was to some day keep 25% of our waste from ending up in landfills. Today, we're keeping a measly 17% of our garbage from getting turned into methane.
- DeKalb Avenue in Fort Greene, a.k.a. "the West Village of the south," is apparently now the hottest place to be seen drinking a Negroni in a packed restaurant.
- Sarah Koenig came on the Brian Lehrer Show today and teased the fact that she probably knows who the new suspects are in the Hae Min Lee murder, but she won't say!
- Brad Pitt is hawking $300 skincare products that he doesn't seem to know or care much about other than that they're made with grapes from the vineyard "steeped with creativity" that he and Angelina Jolie keep suing each other over.
- In Leynavatn, a village in western Greenland that has no roads, there's a Michelin-starred restaurant that serves foraged greens and foam-ified food and you have to take an hour-long boat ride from another small village to get there.
- Thanks to the Marilyn Monroe biopic (and some other things) being blonde is in.
- People keep saying you can eat Crocs, but don't.
- It's September 21st, which means it's almost Candace Cameron Bure Conservative Holiday Movie Winter.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, yikes:
Absolutely wild video. Incredibly unusual behavior for a Bald Eagle. The relatively low aspect ratio of their wings is much better suited to soaring than to agile aerial maneuvers like this. pic.twitter.com/yYJ5PpgCYx— Dan Baldassarre (@evornithology) September 21, 2022