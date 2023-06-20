It’s a sunny Tuesday afternoon on the last day of spring in New York City where there may be some visitors on hush trips.
Remote jobs first ushered in an era of quiet quitting and it’s now given us the term “hush trips” aka vacationing without using leave time. And though working on vacation sounds awful to me, many workers enjoy the (secret) freedom of working from anywhere. Just don’t hop on a Zoom call from your hotel’s pool.
Here’s what else is happening:
- We all know New Jersey's home to many of the country’s most beloved treasures, like the pork roll and the world’s tallest roller coaster. But the Garden State has another cool, lesser-known thing to flaunt: its abundance of bug-eating plants.
- A Netflix crew filming in Hawaii on inflatable boats for the docuseries “Our Planet II” had back-to-back encounters with tiger sharks. One of them leapt at a boat and made holes in it, causing it to explode.
- Some New Yorkers trying to claim unemployment benefits are complaining that the state Department of Labor’s hard-to-navigate facial recognition system is delaying their payments.
- A pit bull-mix dog was fatally stabbed in Central Park on Saturday after his owners got into a fight with an attacker whose three unleashed dogs allegedly started biting the pit bull mix and its chihuahua sibling.
- Ample Hills Creamery — which began its ascent into popularity with an Oprah endorsement and then its descent into bankruptcy with the pandemic — will be reopening the doors of its original location on Wednesday.
- A velociraptor statue stolen from outside of a South Dakota science center has been safely recovered.
- Commuting through the Port Authority Bus Terminal is rarely enjoyable but a summer beatboxing pop-up is here to make the transit hub a little more bearable.
- And finally, some happier pit bull content: