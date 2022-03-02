Good Wednesday evening from New York City, where these grocery delivery "ghost stores" have people feeling nostalgic for Starbucks. Here's what else is happening:
- "As far as the jail system’s records were concerned, the assault never happened.": The New York Times details how Rikers Island is failing to keep proper records of all the violence taking place in the jail complex.
- Broadway's Cort Theatre on West 48th Street is being renamed for James Earl Jones.
- New York Magazine has an update on Brandon Stanton, the controversial "Humans of New York" founder who's now running his extremely successful empire from his new home in suburban Atlanta.
- A series of viral videos, many of which are being used as Ukrainian propaganda, but do appear to be real, show Russian soldiers crying, calling their moms, and explaining that they don't want to be in Ukraine fighting this war.
- Donald Trump's new social media platform, Truth Social, "launched" two weeks ago, but still isn't actually working.
- New Jersey is getting 10 franchise locations of the fried chicken emporium Bojangles.
- Kate Middleton rode down a slide and loved it.
- And finally, cat can't decide what it wants:
You are mine now or not..🐈🐾🐇😅 pic.twitter.com/7Yme4EtSwy— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 2, 2022