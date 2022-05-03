Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the Rangers are back in the NHL playoffs. Here's what else is happening:
- A former Department of Corrections investigator who was fired by Mayor Eric Adams' new DOC head gave a harrowing account of the dysfunction at Rikers Island, where she said its common for jail guards to bring contraband like K2-soaked paper to detainees because they'll threaten to have people harm the guards' families.
- The West Village townhouse that was accidentally blown up by Weather Underground activists in the 1970s is up for sale for $19 million.
- This new pizza place on Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay looks great.
- NBC New York discovered that the State Department has held up more than two dozen vehicle registrations for Russian diplomats in New York City because Russia owes more than $100,000 in parking fines.
- Police in Nevada are warning that because of extreme droughts, dead bodies are likely to start surfacing in the state's lakes.
- In other climate change news, it's only May 3rd and it's already hit 120 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of India, which is extremely dangerous.
- Residents of several neighborhoods in Rome have imposed a curfew because trash-hungry wild boars are roaming the streets and attacking people at night.
- Connecticut's own Michael Bolton did the Granite State proud in the U.S. version of the Eurovision Song Contest.
- Respect to Emma Stone for going to the Met Gala last night in a dress she previously wore to her wedding reception. She must like it!
- And finally, can't be bothered:
