Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the Flatiron Building is being auctioned off, again. Here's what's happening:
- Does New York City's affordable housing lottery reinforce segregation? A new lawsuit from a civil rights group is trying to squash the policy on the grounds that giving preference to applicants who already live near the available apartments is discriminatory.
- Success Academy charter schools — which don't have the same rules as public schools for when they can call 911 on a student — called police to respond to students in emotional distress at least 87 times between July 2016 and December 2022, according to a report from THE CITY and ProPublica.
- NYPD officers — including some with troubling disciplinary records — are flocking to Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers are offering them $5,000 hiring bonuses and private school tuition assistance for their kids.
- These are apparently the best empanadas in Queens.
- Half a million South Africans have rallied around a grassroots call for their country to arrest Vladimir Putin if he shows up in Johannesburg for a transnational summit in August.
- Apparently the robot-operated Sweetgreen in suburban Chicago is cool.
- Here are your "Saturday Night Live" Season 48 musical guests, ranked.
- Robert Grant, a boat enthusiast and Lana Del Rey's father who just released his debut album at age 69, is enjoying his Nepo Daddy Era.
