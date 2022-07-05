Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the dolphins are summering. Here's what else is happening:
- A revised crime report: The NYPD says three people were killed and 21 were shot in New York City yesterday.
- Police said an aide to Mayor Eric Adams was robbed at gunpoint near the Brooklyn Navy Yard this morning.
- 281 Park Ave. South, the building that Anna Delvey was unsuccessfully raising money to lease for her "foundation," is on the market for $135 million.
- R. Kelly has been taken off suicide watch at the federal prison in Brooklyn where he's being held.
- Former hockey star Mike Grier has been named the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks, becoming the first Black GM in NHL history.
- Los Angeles Dodgers fans, good job creating the tradition of bouncing a beach ball around the stands.
- "The teachers and librarians were very supportive right from the beginning because they saw kids were reading them. Some librarian wrote to me and said, 'You’re keeping us in business.' So they didn’t care what was in the books.": R.L. Stine reflects on 30 years of the Goosebumps series.
- Happy 60th wedding anniversary to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.
- It's July 5th and we still haven't settled on a Song of the Summer.
- BeReal is fun.
- And finally, we're all going to the same place:
