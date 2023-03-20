Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where they're setting up barricades outside Trump Tower. Here's what else is happening:
- Room, the anticipated Broadway adaptation of Emma Donoghue's novel, has imploded before it got a chance to debut.
- Polito Vega, the Puerto Rican DJ who spent five decades on the air in New York City, was known as "El Rey de la radio" and was crucial to popularizing salsa music in the U.S., died last Thursday at the age of 84.
- Cheers to the Connecticut couple who got engaged after the boyfriend paid $150 to have a "Will you marry me?" ad run on a Times Square billboard while they were visiting the city.
- "I am coming to New York with my family for the first time. We will be going to a Broadway show, museums, dinners and so on. What should I bring that will make me fit in and look good, but not touristy?": The New York Times fielded this request for advice from an Arizona woman and basically told her to not wear skinny jeans.
- The New Yorker happened to publish a long piece on the legacy of Milton Glaser, the graphic designer behind the iconic "I ❤️ NY" slogan, on the day his opus was bastardized.
- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, is getting married for the fifth time.
- Media mogul Shane Smith, 53, is hangin' out, playing cards and enjoying his $100 million chunk of the Vice empire out of the limelight.
- One way to make friends if you're a lonely young adult is to book a $2,000 vacation to Morocco through this service that's obsessed with creating friendships between the people on the trip.
- The World Baseball Classic is fine.
