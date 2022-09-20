Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where "Billy on the Street" has been back on the street. Here's what else is happening:
- "You think Big Brother is watching you on the subway? You’re absolutely right," is how Gov. Kathy Hochul chose to announce an expanded pilot program putting security cameras on subway cars.
- Mayor Eric Adams announced that when the private employer vaccine mandate ends, municipal workers will still be required to have their shots, a policy that Kyrie Irving quickly slammed as a human rights violation.
- According to a new MTA rider survey, the D train is the worst line, while the L train is the best.
- More and more, New Yorkers are eating dinner early — as long as they can get a reservation at the buzzy restaurant of their choice. (Try Peking House?)
- The United States Preventive Services Task Force has suggested that all Americans under the age of 65 should be screened for depression and anxiety disorders when they go for regular check-ups.
- An opaque meetup called the Jan. 6 Solidarity Truth Press Conference has been scheduled for September 24th in Washington, D.C., and is billing itself as the "biggest J6 event to date," which is quite a claim.
- A 20-year-old Colorado woman who'd been handcuffed and placed in a squad car that was inexplicably parked on railroad tracks is recovering from serious injuries after a freight train hit the car.
- A city commissioner in Miami Beach is floating the idea of paying people a small bounty if they turn in one of the non-native iguanas (dead or alive!) that have taken over the city.
- Who doesn't like a good pro-athlete-goes-undercover-at-a-tryout video? This one features Eli Manning at a Penn State walk-on tryout.
- Brad Pitt is showing some of his ceramic art at a museum in Finland.
