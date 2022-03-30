Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where thieves are coming for your catalytic converters. Here's what else is happening:
- Casino companies are throwing money at lobbyists to try to get New York to allow full casinos to open in New York City before the 2023 date previously set by a state constitutional amendment.
- MTA cleaners on Tuesday said they found graphic images depicting a lynching plastered inside a 4 train in Crown Heights.
- Ricky Gervais and Moby are leading a push to get the Bronx Zoo to free its elephants. (Animal rights activists have long considered the Bronx Zoo to have some of the worst conditions for elephants of any American zoo.)
- Amid news that the Trump White House call log was mysteriously blank for a seven-hour stretch on Jan. 6, 2021, former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton told CBS that Trump definitely knew about using "burner phones."
- It was great to see Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen score a very sweet goal in his first home match for Denmark since collapsing on the field and almost dying during last year's Euro tournament.
- Today I learned that former child star Cole Sprouse (Big Daddy, Danimals commercials) keeps an entertaining Instagram account called Camera Duels, wherein he posts candid pictures of people trying to take candid pictures of him.
- Paul Herman, the Brooklyn-born actor who played drug dealer/pizza shop owner Peter "Beansie" Gaeta on The Sopranos, died yesterday on his 76th birthday.
- Here are a bunch of pictures of Queen Elizabeth sitting or standing in a big space by herself.
- And finally, a squirrel in motion stays in motion:
Today's physics lesson for squirrels trying to steal from the bird-feeder: conservation of momentum. pic.twitter.com/wCaicQwyy2— Helen Dale (not on your team, but always fair) (@_HelenDale) March 26, 2022