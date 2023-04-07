Good Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where locals, tourists and even young brats are welcome in the club. Here's what else is happening:
- Voting rights advocates are frustrated that New York City voter registration forms aren't offered in certain prominent languages, such as Punjabi — and even forms printed in languages other than English still need to be filled out in English.
- Upper West Siders are (perhaps unfairly) dumping on the new Shun Lee 98th St, claiming the food and decor are inferior to those of the original Shun Lee and suggesting it may even be a scam — even though it did properly license the name.
- East Hampton's schools have not been immune to the plague of fake bomb threats that have prompted SWAT teams to be deployed to dozens of schools across the state in recent weeks.
- Mimi Sheraton, who became The New York Times' first female restaurant critic and pioneered the practice of going to restaurants undercover, has died at the age of 97.
- Long Island lawmakers and traffic experts are pushing to get automated speed cameras installed on the Southern State Parkway, which was designed a century ago as a bucolic country road but is now a deadly roadway that has earned the nickname "Blood Alley."
- New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman started working out again after winning his second term in office, and he can now bench press 405 pounds, which is a little more than the weight of this motorcycle.
- It appears there's a Forbes 30-under-30-to-criminal-indictment pipeline.
- Trina's Tiny Desk concert is good.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, she's definitely just humoring this "magician":