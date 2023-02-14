Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where these cats are famous. Here's what else is happening:
- ConEd said it completed a record 9,600 solar project installations in Westchester County and New York City last year, including 3,500 in Queens and 2,000 in Brooklyn.
- Zillow says that people who live alone in New York City one-bedroom apartments pay an average of $19,500 more a year in rent compared to couples who live together.
- A New York appellate judge ruled today that Donald Trump still has to pay a $10,000-a-day fine as long as he refusing to cooperate with Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into his financial dealings.
- From Anthony Weiner to Mario Batali to Sam Bankman-Fried's parents, Risa Heller remains the go-to publicist if you're rich and in trouble.
- The landmarked McGraw-Hill building in Midtown, an Art Deco tower described as "proto-jukebox modern" by one architect, is trying to turn its top floors into apartments due to low demand for office space.
- Producers plan to continue filming the movie Rust with Alec Baldwin — despite the fact that he's now facing charges in the death of former cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
- The report from New York Fashion Week: Not wearing pants (or shorts or anything else on top of your underwear) is the new look.
- NBC is trying to get the rights to broadcast NBA games, which means we could get the return of John Tesh's masterpiece, "Roundball Rock."
- The new Caroline Polachek album is good.
