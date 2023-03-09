Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where some randos went to the Drift party. Here's what's happening:
- David Do, the new commissioner of the Taxi and Limousine Commission, passed the taxi driver's license exam and plans to take some fares to get some firsthand experience with the cabbie life.
- A new study found that New York City rats can carry COVID-19, but the CDC says there's still "no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading" the virus to people.
- "There may be no greater symbol of decay than the ubiquitous stench of marijuana": A proud New Yorker and CEO of an investment strategy firm who says he's lived in this city since 1990 wrote an impassioned column for The Wall Street Journal about his thoughts on legal weed and the way it smells.
- Courteney Cox's character in "Scream 6" is a tabloid reporter but somehow lives in a luxury Upper East Side apartment?
- Atlantic City table dealers who have cancer are begging the state Legislature to ban smoking inside casinos.
- A trade group representing movie theaters said the U.S. lost a total of 2,000 movie screens due to the pandemic.
- Economy-wide budget cuts are forcing more and more executives to go without having personal assistants. (Of course, you can still have a fake one.)
