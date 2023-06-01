Good Wednesday afternoon New York City where a chilled out Statue of Liberty sculpture is coming to hang out this summer.
- Birth rates have been on a downward spiral lately and straight up flatlined last year with fewer babies born in 2022 than pre-pandemic.
- On Wednesday in Albany, tenant activists threw paper planes at Assembly members from the chamber's front balcony.
- Mary Trump and E. Jean Carroll are teaming up to write a romance novel set to be released on Substack next year. (It's not about Donald, though.)
- Drivers in New York City won’t be forced to slow down anytime soon.
- Queen’s legendary 1975 hit “Bohemian Rhapsody” was almost called “Mongolian Rhapsody,” at least according to a piece of paper.
- It’s a sad day for the NYC pizza community. Andrew Bellucci, Lombardi’s famed pizza chef, died at his Astoria restaurant. He was 59.
- While Elizabeth Holmes made her way to prison to serve an 11-year sentence, New York Times staffers raised questions in a newsroom all-hands meeting about the paper’s decision to publish a profile which described Holmes as “an authentic and sympathetic person.”
- Kim Cattrall is briefly reviving her role as Samantha Jones in the “Sex and the City” universe of “And Just Like That,” but only for one scene in the season finale.
- And finally. Snack time?