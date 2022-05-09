Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where rat complaints are soaring. Here's what else is happening:
- Here's a harrowing account of a diabetic 61-year-old woman who went into a Dyker Heights police precinct to get a stolen property report for her insulin device, and after the cops told her to leave and stop filming them (she was allegedly pretending to film), an NYPD officer put her in cuffs and broke her elbow.
- "These places are cute, but they aren’t the real thing," said one guy interviewed by the Post for this story about fake speakeasies that aren't fooling real New Yorkers.
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the former dictator of the Philippines who was exiled for corruption in the 1980s, appears to be winning today's Filipino presidential election.
- Authorities are investigating the case of three guests at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas who mysteriously fell ill and died last weekend.
- Kami Rita Sherpa, a 52-year-old Nepali mountain guide who started working as a porter on Mt. Everest as a 12-year-old, broke his own record by summiting the mountain for the 26th time.
- The Broadway musical A Strange Loop received 11 Tony nominations today. Here's a full rundown of the nominees.
- The website LitHub caused a hubbub by publishing — and then immediately unpublishing — an essay by a writer whose debut novel was pulled before publication because it contained plagiarism. The essay, which was about plagiarism, contained plagiarized passages.
- Meghan McCain's latest memoir sold 244 copies during its first week on bookstore shelves.
- Meet Joe Alwyn.
- The reason popcorn comedies have posters with big red letters against a white backdrop is that it's really easy to see the title when you're driving past a billboard at 80 mph.
- And finally, submarine cowboy:
Rodeo frog goes for a ride.🐠🌊🐸🏄😅 pic.twitter.com/LtvsqEjp0e— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 9, 2022