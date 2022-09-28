Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Hurricane Ian evacuees have arrived. Here's what else is happening:
- A bill that's been bopping around Albany since 2009 that would require New York high school students to pass a financial literacy course before graduating could pass in the next legislative session.
- By 2024, the NYPD will have the option to encrypt its radio chatter and thus keep the public — and the media — from following their radio communications.
- Someone posted on Reddit about a dead body in their New York City apartment building and asked for suggestions on getting the stench out, and boy did a bunch of informed and experienced New Yorkers come to this person's rescue.
- Sonia Handelman Meyer, a leftist photographer who famously captured New York City scenes in the '40s and '50s, has died at the age of 102.
- Alidoro, Katz's and the MTA have teamed up to create a limited-edition subway-themed pastrami-and-provolone sandwich.
- The body of Hilaree Nelson, a renowned alpine skier who went missing on Monday after attempting to ski down the world's fourth largest peak, in Nepal, has been found. She was 49.
- Art lovers and Mexican authorities are both pissed and confused about a Mexican entrepreneur's apparent burning of a Frida Kahlo painting as part of an NFT project. (If he did it, he may have illegally destroyed an artistic monument; it's also possible it was a hoax.)
- This Japanese cocktail bar in the Flatiron District seems not boring.
- There's now a purple peanut M&M character (but not an actual purple M&M) who's "known for her earnest self-expression," according to the company.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, what a strong neck!: