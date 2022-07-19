Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where subway station bathrooms remain closed so people are peeing on the trains. Here's what else is happening:
- A giant sinkhole opened on a street in Morris Park in the Bronx during last night's rainstorm and swallowed a minivan.
- A Law & Order crew member was fatally shot in the cab of a production truck in Greenpoint early this morning.
- Families of people who died on 9/11 are furious at Donald Trump for hosting a tournament for LIV golf — a pro tour backed by the Saudi royal family — at his club in Westminster, N.J.
- The Broadway show Paradise Square is mired in controversy with multiple unions and parties alleging that employees aren't getting paid.
- A Jackie Chan-produced action movie glorifying the Chinese communist party and its evacuation of Chinese nationals from Yemen is facing criticism for filming in a Syrian town that was demolished in that country's civil war.
- Black sunshade umbrellas, black cut-off T-shirts, black silk: There are ways to adhere to the goth lifestyle even when it's 100 degrees outside.
- The band The Chainsmokers are scheduled to perform for a small crowd inside a pressurized balloon "in space," or 20 miles from the Earth. Tight.
- Kris Jenner is teaching a MasterClass on how to turn your children into your brand.
- Eat finger foods with your fingers, it's okay.
- And finally, salad days:
