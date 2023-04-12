Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where it's hot. Here's what else is happening:
- NYCHA last year posted notices online that erroneously claimed 89 of its buildings had earned "A" ratings for energy efficiency, even though NYCHA managers themselves believed the ratings — which have since been taken down — were mistakes.
- There's a brouhaha at Cornell over whether to make professors issue trigger warnings about material involving rape, suicide or other traumatizing matters. (Traumatized students are pro-warning; the university president and the conservative student newspaper don't like the idea.)
- The YES Network's Michael Kay isn't thrilled with this Yankees bat boy whose shoulder-length locks aren't in compliance with the team's grooming rules.
- A giant cross-shaped pier that wasn't built in compliance with Department of Environmental Protection rules is opening as soon as this weekend in the Jersey Shore town of Ocean Grove, which is partially governed by a local Methodist organization.
- Amazon Labor Union leader Christian Smalls got in a fistfight outside a Staten Island warehouse last year with another Amazon union organizer who'd grown bitter about Smalls' fame.
- Here are some gruesome pictures of dogs hunting rats in Bushwick.
- NPR has (at least temporarily) quit Twitter.
- Ed Sheeran went to a normal lookin' Irish pub in downtown Brooklyn after his Kings Theatre show on Monday night.
- Some of us have signed up for too many subscriptions.
- Young people aren't satisfied with parties that just involve drinking beer and chatting with friends, they need elaborate themes like "dress like it’s your sugar daddy’s funeral."
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, acting cool for the camera: