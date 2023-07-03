It’s Monday afternoon in New York City, and PETA is planning to grill a “human hot dog” at Nathan’s hot dog eating contest tomorrow.
The stunt is intended to counter the glizzy gobblers and spark some consideration for the animals we sacrifice each year in the name of independence. Happy 4th of July!
Here’s what else is happening:
- A man in Connecticut was injured after fending off a bear who attacked his dog on Saturday. A similar (but maybe more badass) incident occurred the day before in Maine, which ended with a woman punching a black bear while protecting her pup.
- Planning a staycation this summer? Many NYC museums offer free/pay-what-you-wish days. Here’s a guide to help you plan.
- An applicant who asked about pay for a job posted on Craigslist at a Brooklyn cafe got a snarky response from the general manager who, seemingly out of spite, said the salary range is “anywhere from $0/hour to $1 Billion Dollars/hour + tips.”
- It’s been 30 years since the movie “A Bronx Tale” debuted and Calogero Lorenzo “Chazz” Palminteri, whose autobiographical play the movie is based on, released a cigar to celebrate.
- Many military veterans who were relieved from service because of their sexual orientation are still waiting for a change in discharge designation to access benefits.
- Yes, this is another Barbie story, but it’s also a story about the possibility of Mattel turning some of their other popular brands, like Hot Wheels, into movies, and why the toy company is vying to do so.
- An eerie 1860s farmhouse in New York has been abandoned for 40 years as ownership remains in limbo. See what it looks like inside.
- And finally, maybe don't invite this guy to the barbecue: