Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where "unbuttoned" is the new way to wear your jeans. Here's what else is happening:
- NYPD Lt. Eric Dym, who racked up 52 substantiated allegations of misconduct on his way to becoming the most-complained-about cop on the force, is retiring ... and will not face any penalties.
- The search is on for a new NYCHA CEO after the previous boss, Gregory Russ (who will remain the chairman), stepped down following his botched handling of an arsenic scare at a Lower East Side complex.
- Kor Skeete of The Rehearsal fame is hosting a trivia night tonight at The Alligator Lounge (also of Rehearsal fame).
- Now that Phantom of the Opera is leaving Broadway after 35 years, Chicago — which debuted in 1996 — is the Great White Way's longest-running active show.
- The developer behind a three-story penthouse at the top of a 57th Street supertall is trying to sell it for $250 million, which would be a U.S. record for a home sale.
- Ahead of the theatrical release of a remastered Avatar, director James Cameron insisted that "it holds up" and is "gorgeous."
- Princess Charlotte got a fit off at her great-grandmother's funeral.
- More and more, young people are using colorful stickers to cover their pimples.
- For 65 buckeroos, you can have a candle that smells like new shoes.
- Toasted marshmallow natural deodorant has joined the shelf of fall-flavored things at the grocery store.
- Mariah Carey said she's working on some kind of release of her never-publicly-heard 1995 alt-rock album Someone’s Ugly Daughter.
- And finally, some flair:
biggest mood pic.twitter.com/ITdamY0d3D— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 19, 2022