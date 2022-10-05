Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where dollar oysters are going extinct. Here's what else is happening:
- Princess Anne, the 72-year-old daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, rode the Staten Island Ferry yesterday on her way to accepting an honorary chair position for the Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations at the National Lighthouse Museum in St. George.
- A Buffalo-area farmer set a national record by growing the heaviest known pumpkin in U.S. history, with his gourd weighing in at 2,554 pounds. (The world record belongs to an Italian pumpkin that weighed 2,702 pounds.)
- Andrew Lloyd Weber's Bad Cinderella, a musical adaptation of the classic fairytale with updated commentary on "beauty standards" and same-sex relationships, is coming to Broadway in February.
- Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer he accidentally shot to death on the set of Rust — and the movie will now continue filming, with Hutchins' brother coming on board as an executive producer.
- The New-York Historical Society is marking spooky season with an exhibition on the Salem witch trials.
- The staff at podcast company Pineapple Street Studios is in the process of unionizing.
- Scientists have discovered that the Pacific Ocean is shrinking by about one inch every year, and if all goes according to the plan of tectonic plate shifts, America and Asia will one day connect to form one supercontinent called Amasia.
- The controversial new trend in South Korea, a country famous for its experimental flavors, is this mint-chocolate dipping sauce for fried chicken that looks like toothpaste but three of the seven members of BTS swear by.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, the look back at the 12-second mark: