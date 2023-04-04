Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where people are still trying to go for a jog in Lower Manhattan. Here's what else is happening:
- Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos made extremely brief appearances at the pro-Trump rally outside the Manhattan courthouse this morning.
- By early May, the MTA expects to have reopened 42 of the 133 subway station bathrooms that closed at the start of the pandemic — but has no plans to reopen the others.
- Car Free Earth Day street closures are returning to New York City on Saturday, April 22.
- Z100 host Elvis Duran said a woman with a "sharp object" tried to attack him near Union Square yesterday.
- Jill Biden appears to have walked back her idea to invite NCAA Women's Basketball Championship runners-up Iowa to the White House after getting roasted by, among other people, the star of LSU's team, which won the championship.
- Donald Trump is technically the first U.S. president to get arrested since 1872, when Ulysses S. Grant was caught speeding in his horse-drawn buggy.
- Is it okay to have a work wife? Millenials say no, Boomers and Gen Z say yes.
- Dua Lipa and Michael Cera are also in the Barbie movie.
- Everyone in New York City is ordering the turbot now.
