It’s Thursday afternoon in New York City and the music industry is worried about how good an AI Drake and The Weeknd song is.
There are so many details to iron out in our new AI world and the artistic freedom to use the likeness of celebrities to create new works that are hard to distinguish from the real thing is one of them. I think there’s a “Black Mirror” episode about this.
Here’s what else is happening:
- Your stockpile of soy sauce packets and plastic forks may soon run dry. NYC suggested a fine of between $50 and $250 for food delivery services that send unwanted extras like plastic utensils and ketchup packets.
- Protesters deployed animal costumes to call out the Bronx Zoo and New York Botanical Garden after the attractions opposed a Fordham Road busway to please visitors who arrive by car.
- The fact that stunt actors aren’t already getting awards for the wild moves they pull off is absurd, but luckily talks are happening to create a stunt category for the Academy Awards.
- The DuoLingo owl is definitely “unhinged” on social media, but that’s intentional.
- Upgraded nutrition labels on foods will be tested later this year to give consumers a better understanding of packaged food choices beyond calorie count.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond is resurrecting, but only online and under a different company. Overstock.com won a bid to take over the home goods store’s intellectual property and assets.
- Meanwhile, another retailer is facing a lawsuit. The Federal Trade Commission is claiming that Amazon made the process of canceling a Prime subscription more difficult to trick customers into auto-renewing their membership.
- And finally, an intruder: