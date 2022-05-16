Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where we could still maybe see a tornado. Here's what else is happening:
- Katherine Massey, a 72-year-old woman who was killed by the mass shooter in Buffalo on Saturday, wrote a letter that was published in The Buffalo News last year calling for stricter gun control measures.
- The police this morning found two dead bodies inside a burnt car on the side of the road near a golf course in the Bronx.
- Despite the recent news that Netflix is losing subscribers and cutting costs accordingly, plans to build more soundstages and film production facilities in New York are moving ahead.
- After Spirit Airlines said no to JetBlue's initial request to buy the company, JetBlue is now pursuing a hostile takeover.
- The nine Supreme Court justices are near-unanimous in their decisions to live in ugly houses.
- The new season of the HBO Max series Made for Love continues to examine why tech guys love eating gross little food balls (or nothing at all) instead of tasty things like pizza and beer.
- More and more, people who bought cryptocurrencies are asking themselves: What was the point of this?
- The first all-Black expedition to the peak of Mount Everest has succeeded.
- Back in France in the 16th century, people danced themselves to death.
