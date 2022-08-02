Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where Jennifer Lawrence isn't the only woman walking around Manhattan in beige. Here's what else is happening:
- Police are still searching for a suspect they said attacked a pet shop worker in the Bronx with a can of corn last month and then made off with some hot food.
- Bernard Marson, a native New Yorker and architect who's credited with turning derelict SoHo lofts into beautiful, up-to-code residences for artists back in the 1970s, has died at the age of 91.
- Kingston, the Hudson Valley town that saw housing prices skyrocket after a bunch of wealthy people decamped to the town during the pandemic, has become the first upstate (debate the term; I don't care) town to pass a rent control law.
- In a move possibly intended just to humiliate and annoy Elon Musk, Twitter has subpoenaed a bunch of Musk's billionaire Silicon Valley friends ahead of the upcoming trial over the botched sale of the company.
- Donald Trump has endorsed "ERIC" in the Missouri Republican Senate primary, a race that features two leading candidates named Eric.
- It wasn't clear that pickles ever went out of style, but according to the New York Times, they're in!
- Eating great white shark, a threatened species, is not in, which is why a Chinese food influencer is facing widespread outrage for roasting and eating one.
- Look at these sick pools.
- And finally, World Cup pregame procession:
