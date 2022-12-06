Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where Julius' Bar, the city's oldest gay bar, now has official landmark status. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City's Pandemic Response Lab, which was created in the first year of the pandemic to handle the high volume of PCR testing, is shutting down now that at-home tests have become so common.
- The MTA said it wants to redesign subway turnstiles and emergency exit gates to make it harder to evade the fare.
- Pete Davidson is selling his Staten Island waterfront condo right by the ferry terminal for $1.3 million.
- "I think I should get the front page ... I think I was the face of the year": The Brooklyn bishop who got robbed during a live-streamed service made New York magazine's "Reasons to Love New York" issue.
- BuzzFeed said it's laying off 12% of its workforce because audiences are "pivoting to vertical video."
- Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor is resigning after police bodycam footage caught her and her husband getting pulled over for driving an unregistered golf cart, at which point she flashed her badge and asked the officer to "just let us go."
- A highlight of the World Cup is the Brazilian team's tradition of doing Samba dances after goals.
- Cork, one of the most versatile substances on the planet, doesn't get enough respect.
