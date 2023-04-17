Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where they're scrubbing the Brooklyn Bridge. Here's what else is happening:
- The plan to rip out the Madison Square Garden Theater — which currently sits below Madison Square Garden but above Penn Station's ceiling — is not the most radical idea for letting more light into the train station, but it is a proposal that enough people could actually get on board with.
- The FBI has arrested two people for allegedly running an illegal Chinese "police station" in Lower Manhattan that was being used to go after wanted Chinese nationals inside the U.S.
- H&H Bagels and Philadelphia Cream Cheese have teamed up to make a limited edition "Tax-Free Bagel" — one that bypasses a prepared sandwich tax by having cream cheese already injected into the tubular bagel — and an early review says it's disgusting.
- This morning's scheduled SpaceX rocket launch was called off just minutes before the commander got to yell "blast off."
- World record-holding marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge came in sixth place in the Boston Marathon this morning after falling off the lead pack when he accidentally dropping his water bottle about halfway through the race. (Fellow Kenyans Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri won the men's and women's races, respectively.)
- Congrats to the U.S. women's national hockey team for winning the world championship over Canada yesterday.
- Rolling Stone reports that F. Murray Abraham has been fired from the Apple+ show Mythic Quest after he was formally warned to stay away from some of the show's actresses but still proceeded to violate sexual misconduct rules.
- Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, the co-creater and namesake of the bridal dress empire Kleinfeld's, has died at the age of 99.
- Tourists are still lining up for hours to attend free tapings of late night comedy shows, but fewer and fewer people are actually watching them "live" on TV.
