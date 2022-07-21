Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where it might hail. Here's what else is happening:
- A great white shark — not one of these harmless sand tiger sharks, we're talking a real 8-foot killer — washed up dead on a beach in Suffolk County yesterday.
- Happy 150th anniversary to the Staten Island Cricket Club.
- The monarch butterfly has been placed on the endangered species list by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
- Matt King, one of the artists who co-founded Meow Wolf, has died by suicide at the age of 37.
- In extreme heat, hard core athletes are actually at a higher risk than exercise novices of getting heat stroke because they get cocky and push it too far.
- Minimalist restaurant menus that just list a few ingredients on a piece of paper are out, it's time to tell us what the hell we're ordering.
- Zooey Deschanel told The Guardian that she doesn't appreciate being called a manic pixie dream girl because she's not a girl, she's a woman, and she's also not a one-dimensional actor.
- Freya the Norweigian walrus is having a summer.
- Wishing the best for the woman in this item in the East Hampton Star police blotter: "A concerned citizen called one night last week to report a woman "slumped over the steering wheel" in front of Sag Pizza. When police arrived, the woman told them she was "dealing with a personal issue" and had leaned over the wheel while sending a text. She then went into the pizzeria."
- And finally, Freya in action:
Freya finding the bilge pump useful (activated by Freya filling the boat in the first place 😇) pic.twitter.com/02VzN0VN76— Knut Karlsen (@etunKo) July 19, 2022