Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where we're screaming for ice cream. Here's what else is happening:
- As the stock market slumps, so, too, does New York City's tax revenue.
- It's been six months since former NYPD officer (and unindicted co-conspirator in a bribery scheme) Phil Banks was named Eric Adams' deputy mayor for public safety, and he has yet to address the public and nobody knows what he's actually doing.
- A shark attacked someone again at Smith Point beach on Long Island this morning.
- The funeral for late Sopranos star Tony Sirico was held today at Basilica of Regia Pacis in Sirico's native Bensonhurst.
- A Curbed investigation reveals that Caroline Calloway, who's fighting her ex-landlord's claim that she owes $40,000 in back rent, is probably lying that she installed a Murano glass chandelier in the apartment and thus added to its value. (It's likely a $360 fixture from Etsy.)
- The Times interviewed a bunch of millennials — that is, 35-year-olds — about how much money they make, how much money they've saved, and how much debt they still have, and the responses are bleak.
- Tonight, we're getting a "buck supermoon."
- More and more, employees are returning to the office because there's free central air conditioning.
- A lot of people moved to Florida during the pandemic, but a lot of people are also leaving Florida because it's extremely hot, drivers are reckless and there are snakes everywhere.
- A four-day workweek sounds good. So does a six-hour workday!
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, fella just keeps going up:
Cat missile? (smile) pic.twitter.com/JUrmx6XTzL— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) July 10, 2022