Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where these immersive art things are here to stay. Here's what else is happening:
- The MTA is testing out new sliding door turnstiles — instead of the metal bar kind — as part of an effort to make subway stations more accessible. (They're already in place at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, and coming soon to the Sutphin-Archer station in Queens.)
- Now more than a year after a bill was introduced in the City Council to create a permanent outdoor dining program, lawmakers still haven't settled on a final plan, all while dining sheds — in various conditions — remain on city streets.
- This Long Island man has a lot of Knicks memorabilia in his spare bedroom.
- Getting laid off while on parental or medical leave: It's legal, and it's happening.
- A recent survey found that Americans value "hard work" less than they used to, possibly because working hard increasingly doesn't ensure that you'll be paid well.
- Colonoscopies aren't just for quinquagenarians anymore — 45-year-olds are now advised to get their colons checked.
- More and more, people in London are weeing on the streets — also known as "wild toileting" — because the city closed tons of its public bathrooms during the pandemic ... but also because the act has allegedly become normalized.
- 🎵 I got Emilys, got a lot of Emilys.
- The Masters starts tomorrow! We're rooting for the sweeping shots of spring foliage.
- And finally, graceful: