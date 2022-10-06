Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where Gracie Mansion is vibrating with spirit. Here's what else is happening:
- The weather guy behind New York Metro Weather told Hell Gate what's required for a "vibes are 10/10" day: mid 60s to low 70s, low humidity, mild breeze, sunshine, and typically some kind of celebratory bonus (e.g. a beautiful July 4th).
- Second City, Chicago's famed improv theater and training center, is opening a location in Williamsburg.
- WABC radio personality Bernard McGuirk, who most recently co-hosted "Bernie & Sid in the Morning" and was the longtime executive producer for Imus, has died of cancer at the age of 64.
- A couple hundred Park Slope residents have signed a change.org petition demanding that Mayor Adams and the NYPD do more to catch the person who allegedly murdered a dog with a stick two months ago.
- Congrats to French author Annie Ernaux for winning the Nobel prize in literature.
- A hedge fund has created an ETF called the Inverse Cramer ETF — which is still awaiting approval — that would essentially bet against everything the controversial CNBC host Jim Cramer tells people to buy(!).
- Michael Fanone, the foul-mouthed D.C. cop who was beaten while defending the Capitol from January 6th rioters but resents being called a #resistance hero (though he did write a memoir called Hold the Line), gave a lively interview to Rolling Stone.
- The federal government is considering requiring beer, wine and liquor manufacturers to list ingredients and calorie counts on their bottles.
- Spotify is cancelling 10 of its original podcasts, including shows produced by Gimlet. (Spotify has 500 original or exclusive podcasts.)
- Meanwhile, Arthur, the cartoon aardvark from the beloved children's show, is just getting into the podcast game.
- In the battle between coupes and v-shaped martini glasses, the v-shaped kind are gaining favor among high-end bartenders, though they prefer the more vertical, Art Deco-y ones that are less prone to spilling all over the place.
- And finally, rain, it was fun: