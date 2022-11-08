Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where it's no longer cool to live in a Park Avenue co-op. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD captain who oversees Park Slope and Prospect Park admitted that he "may have dropped the ball" on apprehending the alleged Prospect Park Dog Killer.
- "All that happens is a gradual change in the color and intensity of the moon. How nice": Hell Gate has the authoritative review of the blood moon eclipse that happened this morning.
- Airbnb announced that it's changing its display practices so you see the full price of a rental while you're searching instead of getting to the end and finally seeing that you'll be charged hundreds of dollars extra in cleaning fees.
- An anonymous (for now?) Californian won the jackpot.
- As emus emerge as the "it" animal on TikTok, farmers are warning people not to get them as pets because they can actually be very violent.
- Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, who technically gave up her royal title back in 2002 when she committed herself to working as a clairvoyant, is marrying a prominent Hollywood shaman.
- Condé Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for $4 million after the duo created a fake Vogue cover to promote their new album.
- Meet Pumuckel, a Shetland pony from Germany who works as an art therapy horse and visits retirement homes, who's just under 20 inches tall and trying to get the Guinness World Record as the world's smallest horse.
- Vulture recommends a handful of podcasts that aren't worth really listening to but are good for falling asleep to.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, these are for you: