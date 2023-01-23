Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where the Trini roti is good. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York Times has a horrifying story about pregnant patients at Brooklyn's Woodhull Hospital who "suffered adverse outcomes related to the administration of anesthesia" — including one woman who died — and the larger issue of disparities in care between wealthy hospitals in Manhattan and public hospitals in predominantly Black or Hispanic parts of the outer boroughs.
- Third-party subway cleaners who were hired by the MTA at the peak of the pandemic were abruptly fired via WhatsApp messages in the period between Christmas and New Years, without the 30-day notice their union expected.
- "That’s how I sit at my desk at home. It’s such a habit for me to do that…it’s not nearly as bad as it looked.": Richard "Bigo" Burnett, the Capitol rioter who famously put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk — and then tried defending himself in court — failed to convince the jury, and he's now been convicted on eight counts.
- Congrats to Ben Shelton, Sebi Korda and Tommy Paul, the three American men who've made it to the final eight at the Australian Open.
- A survey by a vehicle research firm found that owners of Ford F-150s — the most popular car in America — most associate themselves with the words "powerful" and "rugged," though a third of American pick-up truck owners "rarely or never" use their truck to haul stuff.
- "A lot of people will ask, well why don’t you just turn the dialogue up?": A professional dialogue editor explained to Vox why technological advancements in microphone quality and multiplex surround sound have ironically made it impossible to follow what characters are saying when you watch a show or movie at home ... unless you watch with subtitles.
- Disney World closed Splash Mountain yesterday after years of pushback over the fact that the ride is based off a racist film, Song of the South. (In honor of the news, people are re-posting this Clickhole classic.)
- The woke M&Ms may or may not be done.
