Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where I just hopped out of the shower. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City is now 99.4% of the way towards recovering all the jobs lost during the pandemic, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation.
- Daniel Penny, who's been charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally choking Jordan Neely on the subway, plans to testify in his own defense at his grand jury trial next month.
- The city is officially cutting 483 crossing guard positions that had been sitting vacant.
- Jericho High School on Long Island is having a "snow day" tomorrow thanks to Ethan Brown, a junior who argued before the school's board that the school has had more days in session than required and thus deserves a day off.
- The Navy announced that it's constructing a new submarine and naming it the USS Long Island in honor of all the "Long Islanders [who've] stood up to the call of duty."
- Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers group, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for committing "seditious conspiracy" in relation to the January 6th riot. (Richard Barnett, the Capitol rioter who famously put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.)
- I, Tina, Tina Turner's memoir co-written by MTV's Kurt Loder, shot to the top of bestseller lists following her death yesterday at the age of 83.
- The new Barbie trailer made me chuckle.
- "Dirty martini" is a food flavor now.
- You can now get Early Addition in your inbox every weekday morning before it publishes on our website. Sign up here.
- And finally, show-off: