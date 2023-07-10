It’s Monday afternoon in New York City, and it’s also apparently Dab Day, a celebration of all things cannabis oil.
The decade-old holiday is celebrated on 7/10 at 7:10 a.m and p.m. — the digits derived from writing the word OIL upside down and backward. Cheers!
Here’s what else is happening:
- If you’re in the market for office furniture, you’re in luck: there’s just so much of it in NYC, where companies have downsized and office spaces have closed altogether, and it’s got to go somewhere.
- And if you’re in the market for alligator or ostrich meat, you’ll also be in luck (soon) with the opening of a specialized grocery store on Long Island.
- Mayor Eric Adams launched a 24/7 hotline in January to help NYPD officers figure out whether someone should be involuntarily hospitalized, but since then, no one has called the number, Politico reported.
- Over in the Bronx, District Attorney Darcel Clark wants to make it easier for prosecutors to go through the locked or encrypted phones of those in police custody.
- Beware of invasive jumping worms this summer. Described as “earthworms on steroids,” the critters have been found in Connecticut and 30 other states, and can wreak havoc on gardens.
- Payments from a $125 million class action lawsuit against the U.S. government for fees charged to access public records on PACER will begin to be disbursed.
- Rep. George Santos likened himself to Rosa Parks while appearing on a conservative talk show.
- And finally, congratulations, Adira!