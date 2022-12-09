Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where it's soup season. Here's what else is happening:
- More and more, NYPD officers are leaving the job to go work as cops in small towns that pay more.
- Oren Aviv, one of the producers of National Treasure, lost his Hamptons mansion in a massive house fire.
- President Biden is expected to sign into law a federal ban on petting zoos and private individuals owning lions and tigers.
- Ukraine is asking Western allies to boycott productions of "The Nutcracker," the classic Tchaikovsky ballet, though not to much avail.
- Lego and Playmobil both sell children's ambulance toy sets that include a cyclist who's just been run over in traffic.
- In the month since Donald Trump announced his run for president in 2024, he's mostly just been hanging around the house at Mar-a-Lago.
- In other Trump news, the family reportedly hates Don Jr.'s girlfriend.
- A Wall Street Journal reporter tried to compete in the Punderdome punning competition using the ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot, and it didn't go well.
- Check out this sick waves in the clouds above Wyoming.
- Taylor Swift is making a film.
- The luxury port-a-potty business is rockin.
- The sexually frustrated manager on White Lotus is definitely gonna kill some people.
- And finally, curse o' the cat: