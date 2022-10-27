Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where rents are now "a tiny bit" cheaper. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York Post, which was hacked this morning, also obtained an internal NYPD memo telling police to be on the lookout for "far-right, ultranationalist, and QAnon extremist" people who might show up and cause problems at polling places.
- Lee Zeldin is increasingly campaigning against Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg.
- New York City restaurants are not serving dishes in the right order with the right pacing.
- Just something to consider as the World Series gets underway: Every time this past century when a Philadelphia baseball team has won the championship, a financial crisis or recession has followed. (That said ... the Astros can go to hell.)
- Middle class wealth in America has officially peaked, and it's not looking good from here.
- A trial over a death at a Colorado strip club has been put on hold after the lawyer representing the guy who died in the first case has now also died at the same strip club.
- Snoop Dogg narrating Planet Earth is pretty good.
- Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir is titled Spare, and the cover looks like this.
