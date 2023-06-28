It’s Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where you better not be trying to buy a case of potato chips at Costco without being a member.
The bulk shopping store announced it will be enforcing proof of membership after noticing that customers have been getting by using other people’s Costco cards through the self-checkout.
Here’s what else happening:
- Thousands more incarcerated people will soon be able to have their college education funded through the expansion of the Pell grant program, which once blocked people in prison from accessing aid money.
- Elected officials are reviving a decade-old proposal for a 3.5 acre park to be built over the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway amid ongoing talks of restoration plans for the highway.
- Another revival is happening in the form of a TV show that refuses to die. "Futurama," which was canceled by two different stations in 2003 and again in 2013, is trying again on Hulu.
- The war against rats in NYC continues. Restaurants and other food-related businesses will now have to put their trash in secure containers instead of giant plastic bags that are just an open invitation for rats to come dine.
- Mar-a-Lago wasn’t the only place where former President Donald Trump reportedly stashed classified documents; he also made frequent use of his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
- Five artists were selected to redo the mural inside of the 191st Street subway station after the original work was painted over because of graffiti buildup, a move that outraged community members, who felt that art was being erased.
- In a perfect example of the gender pay gap, Vanna White says she hasn’t gotten a raise since 2005, despite arguably being the star of the show and the fact that host Pat Sajak made $15 million in 2016.
