Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where Century 21 is coming back! (Not the Bay Ridge one, though.) Here's what else is happening:
- Politico reports that Mayor Eric Adams' chief of staff, Frank Carone, the high-powered lawyer whose old firm represents dozens clients with business before the city, "is policing himself" when it comes to avoiding conflicts of interest.
- A new study from New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development found that the median rent in NYC is double what the median-income household can afford.
- The city has to raise Battery Park by ten feet in order to protect the area against storms and rising sea levels, and so far, residents aren't fighting it as vigorously as the East River Park die-hards.
- Curbed has an extremely detailed timeline of how Dimes Square became Dimes Square, culminating with the thing that might kill it: A new high-end hotel.
- People in Georgia (the state) are torn over whether to celebrate or fear the Georgia Guidestones, a mysterious Stonehenge-like set of blocks in the middle of a field that have cryptic stuff written on them.
- Time to donate that Hydroflask to your little cousin, the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler is the new it thermos.
- Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay won today's stage of the Giro d'Italia, becoming the first Black African to win a stage of a Grand Tour race.
- "It told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about what’s happening in Western civilization," Marianne Williamson said of Avatar.
