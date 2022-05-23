Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where avoiding eye contact and minding your own business is not a crime. Here's what else is happening:
- Mike Pence is in Iowa, presumably laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run, or as Donald Trump's spokesperson said, "chasing his lost relevance."
- Because of federal campaign finance rules, Bill de Blasio's congressional campaign won't be able to use about $600,000 he raised from donors during his pre-gubernatorial run, meaning he'll have to go back and bother those same donors again if he wants their money.
- An Upper East Side family appears to have broken New York City's "cuck money" record, offering to pay $40,000 a month on a Brooklyn Heights apartment that was listed at $30,000 a month because they want to send their kids to school in the neighborhood.
- Inflation has come for "nutcrackers," which are selling for $10 to $15 at city parks and beaches.
- Officials hauled New York City's last pay phone booth out of Times Square this morning.
- Prince Harry got a deadline extension on his $20 million memoir deal so he can keep living more life to write about in the memoir.
- In case you were wondering where the stars of Veronica Mars are now, The Hollywood Reporter found out.
- The United States is getting a professional cricket league next year.
