- The NYPD is officially done with sedans and is now relying on Ford Explorer squad SUVs as it transitions to an eventual fleet of electric Mustang trucks.
- An East Harlem historian is trying to get a tiny local parked named "Sewer Gator Park" after the semi-mythic creature that became part of New York City lore after the Times reported about an alligator coming out of an East Harlem drainpipe in 1935.
- DEA agents said they found 15,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside a Lego box in Manhattan.
- More and more, New York City restaurants workers — who have traditionally been gung-ho about dining out and tipping well — are going out less because restaurants have gotten more expensive while service has gotten worse.
- Fran Lebowitz told the New York Post's Page Six that she's no fan of Eric Adams.
- Jezebel reviewed 75 studies published by Dr. Mehmet Oz between 1989 and 2010 and alleged that the current Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania is ultimately responsible for research that killed more than 300 dogs.
- Paris and several other French cities are vowing not to broadcast World Cup games in public areas or "fan zones" in protest of the human rights and environmental abuses committed by host country Qatar.
- Country star Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90.
- Goodwill is launching an online thrift shop.
- You notice that every movie out there right now has an ensemble cast of ten A-list stars because that's how studios think they can get you to see whatever Amsterdam is?
