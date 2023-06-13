It’s Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where we are in the midst of Gemini season and the kids can tell us what that means for us.
Astrology is booming in a country where you're more likely to know your astrological sign than your blood type. Young people are driving its popularity and using their zodiac sign to guide many aspects of their lives, from self-improvement to dating compatibility.
Here’s what else is happening:
- The city's parks department is on a roll with its tree planting efforts this year. It's already planted 13,154 trees across the city as of June 3 for this fiscal year.
- Another Queens institution is closing down after a more than three-decade run. This time it's Steinway Billiards in Astoria, which fell tens of thousands of dollars behind on rent.
- Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order on Monday protecting access to gender-affirming care, which includes hormone therapy and surgical procedures.
- New Yorkers are used to dealing with seemingly endless noise, but that chronic sound exposure poses health risks.
- First it was our eggs, now it’s our chocolate. Strained cocoa supplies increased the price of chocolate by 14% last year.
- If the price of food has got you down, then hopefully the rental market will cheer you up. New-lease rent prices are about to drop on an annual basis for only the second time since the 2008 financial crisis.
- A mass wedding ceremony is happening next month at Lincoln Center. But if you fear commitment, don’t worry: the celebration is not legally binding.
- And finally, this pup won the race in my eyes: