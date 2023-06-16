It's Friday afternoon in New York City where you should really stop trying to get your boo's attention on Instagram.
Here's what else is happening:
- NYC is getting flooded with pickleball courts and the latest one is popping up in Union Square—but just for the summer. The temporary court, part of “Summer in the Square,” will be free to use every Thursday, with reservations required.
- Dig deeper: A look at the pickleball “turf war” in the West Village. Also, there’s a pickleball “mecca” (?!) coming to Central Park. It’s literally everywhere.
- If pickleball is not your thing, maybe cycling is? The city is upping its bicycle outreach this summer to get more people on two wheels with learn-to-ride and helmet-fitting events planned.
- Even though the borough gave us Pete Davidson and Wu Tang Clan, Staten Island is still easily forgotten. Hopefully this new musical about it will jog your memory.
- The only thing California can really hold over NYC is that they have In-N-Out Burger and we don’t. There was some brief gossip on the streets claiming the chain was coming to the city, but all hopes of that were quickly shot down.
- Hundreds of New York City Housing Authority tenants were notified that their rents will be going up and their utilities no longer taken care of because they are making too much money—upward of $118,000 in take-home pay.
- Prepare for takeoff: Virgin’s first commercial flight to space will happen later this month for those of us with a spare $450,000 to blow.
- Loyal Trump supporters who thought they were going to get a generous treat from their fearless leader after his Miami arraignment were so wrong. Even though he offered to pay for everyone’s meals at a Cuban restaurant, he didn’t actually pick up the tab.
- And finally, I'm hoping to one day be this unbothered: