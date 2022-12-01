Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the (live) oysters are thriving. Here's what else is happening:
- Lab tests commissioned by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, a state trade group, found that weed being sold at unlicensed dispensaries in New York contained high levels of E. coli, Salmonella, nickel and lead.
- The body of Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor who appeared in Green Book and whose father was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the movie, was found dumped outside a sheet-metal factory in the Bronx this week. Police believe he may have died of an overdose.
- According to an annual survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, New York City is the "world's most expensive city," followed by Singapore.
- NBC New York posted a cool time lapse video of the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting.
- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that New York City will get between 22 and 27 inches of snow this winter.
- U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic suffered a "pelvic contusion" when he ran into Iran's goalkeeper during his goal in this week's World Cup game, and it's unclear whether he'll play in Saturday's game against the Netherlands.
- More than 40 cows in northwest Colorado have died this fall, and after ruling out wolf attacks, officials in the area say it's a mystery what's going wrong.
- Neflix is going to expand its practice — first tried out with the movie Don't Look Up — where they release a movie or show to a select audience, get feedback, and then potentially change the finished product before its full release.
- Lindsay Lohan made a holiday commercial for Pepsi wherein she pours milk in her Pepsi and calls it "Pilk," and some people found it very gross.
- Sad: Scientists have discovered that an asteroid similar to the one that killed the dinosaurs smashed into Mars 3.4 billion years ago and killed off whatever life was in the red planet's then-oceans.
