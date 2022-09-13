Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the weather is still squirrelly. Here's what else is happening:

  • The U.N. General Assembly is upon us, which means all these streets in Manhattan are closing.
  • The elderly brothers who own Astor Wines and Spirits have sold the store to the employees.
  • Music Man will end its run on Broadway on January 1st when Hugh Jackman and Sutton Fosters' contracts expire.
  • Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump re-shared (re-Truth'd?) an illustration of himself wearing a QAnon lapel pin.
  • On Today with Hoda and Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager sort of bragged about having a sleep-over with Charles and Camilla the night before the Queen died.
  • One of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rockets blew up yesterday about a minute after it launched. No one was on board.
  • The A24 documentary about the Capitol riot by YouTuber Andrew Callaghan is coming to HBO.
  • More and more, little kids are wearing glasses.
  • For the first (known) time since 1936, a kangaroo has killed someone in Australia.
  • If you don't want to mess up your sheets, a dedicated sex blanket is an option.
  • Instant pots: not in.
  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
  • And finally, just needed one: