Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the weather is still squirrelly. Here's what else is happening:
- The U.N. General Assembly is upon us, which means all these streets in Manhattan are closing.
- The elderly brothers who own Astor Wines and Spirits have sold the store to the employees.
- Music Man will end its run on Broadway on January 1st when Hugh Jackman and Sutton Fosters' contracts expire.
- Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump re-shared (re-Truth'd?) an illustration of himself wearing a QAnon lapel pin.
- On Today with Hoda and Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager sort of bragged about having a sleep-over with Charles and Camilla the night before the Queen died.
- One of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rockets blew up yesterday about a minute after it launched. No one was on board.
- The A24 documentary about the Capitol riot by YouTuber Andrew Callaghan is coming to HBO.
- More and more, little kids are wearing glasses.
- For the first (known) time since 1936, a kangaroo has killed someone in Australia.
- If you don't want to mess up your sheets, a dedicated sex blanket is an option.
- Instant pots: not in.
- And finally, just needed one:
Sir…you have to pay for the bear claws. 😏😂🐻 pic.twitter.com/ITtGrcZpqk— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) September 12, 2022