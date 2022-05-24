Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where a brutal hurricane season awaits us. Here's what else is happening:
- Affordable housing advocates (and most people trying to find a place to rent) are frustrated that five months into Mayor Eric Adams' tenure, he has no clear plan for providing more affordable units, and the office in his administration that would handle such a plan is severely understaffed.
- The New York State Department of Education has canceled the history portion of the regents exam because they say it contains content that could be triggering to students following the racist mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store.
- Somebody is trying to sell one of the limited edition Notorious B.I.G. MetroCards on eBay for $4,899.
- Total carnage hit 34th Street and 7th Avenue today when a Revel Tesla cab (with no passenger) reportedly going "70 miles per hour" crashed into a UPS truck and a tourist bus.
- Neil Patrick Harris sold his townhouse in Harlem for more than $7.1 million, setting a price record for the neighborhood.
- The FBI claims it stopped an ISIS sympathizer in Ohio from assassinating former President George W. Bush.
- The town of Derry in Northern Ireland is very proud of Derry Girls, and for good reason!
- This is the time of year when famous people love to start jumping off yachts into seas.
- Cleanses are back.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, goat & co.:
Wait for it.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/1mAAVirQzl— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 24, 2022