- New York plans to issue the first 100 retail licenses for selling legal weed to people with past cannabis convictions, or to those who have relatives who've been convicted.
- About 20 anti-vaxx protesters mobbed the West Village restaurant Dame last night because it's keeping its vaccine checks in place.
- An NYPD officer has been charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly firing six shots at a car that sped off during a traffic stop in the Bronx.
- Online personality Caroline Calloway, who somehow managed to stay in her Manhattan apartment despite the fact that "her landlord filed eviction papers in New York City’s housing court in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019," is finally leaving said apartment.
- Speaking of real estate shenanigans, it appears that Mark Meadows, former President Donald J. Trump's chief of staff and one of the most high-profile Republicans claiming widespread voter fraud happened in the 2020 election, registered to vote in 2020 in a mobile home in North Carolina that he's never lived in.
- According to the independent Russian news site Meduza, a bunch of people high up in the Russian government had no idea that Putin was going to instigate a war against Ukraine. And while many immediately had the impulse to resign, they said they won't out of fear of getting executed.
- Hulu's The Kardashians, the new iteration of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is going to look more "premium," meaning, it'll have cameras on drones, "Variety has learned."
- Tucker Carlson: always making this face.
