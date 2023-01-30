Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where George Santos' district office still kinda only sorta exists. Here's what else is happening:
- The Manhattan district attorney's office presented evidence to a grand jury today in the case of Donald Trump's 2016 hush money payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels.
- A Montville, N.J. cat who became famous for getting dropped off at a shelter by a family that deemed him too affectionate (head-butting the mom, insisting on sleeping with the daughter, etc.) has found a new home.
- The new Grand Central Madison LIRR terminal has a quote from Georgia O'Keeffe engraved in a stone wall, complete with a misspelling of O'Keeffe's name.
- A 35-foot-long dead humpback whale washed up on the beach in Hempstead this morning.
- People who sleep in late are not lazy, they're listening to their bodies, and criticism them is circadian-rhythm shaming.
- "We have never paid anyone, famous or not, to join the club": The Bored Ape Yacht Club founders — and the celebrities who promoted their NFTs — are up against a bunch of lawsuits.
- A pair of scientists using a big telescope in India have discovered the 21-centimeter line, a.k.a. the hydrogen line, a radio signal that originated in a galaxy that existed 9 billion years ago.
- The Cut has a good piece about Kerby Jean-Raymond, the East Flatbush-born fashion designer who came to prominence with his Black Lives Matter-oriented shows — and items worn by Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris — but whose brand, Pyer Moss, hasn't produced much clothing that his fans could actually buy and wear.
- In other fashion news, it's Big T-Shirt season.
- Winter: Learn to love it.
