Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where there's apparently a shortage of available and willing D&D dungeon masters. Here's what else is happening:
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he'd like to bring back bear hunting for a brief window in December after the state saw a 237% jump in human-bear encounters over the past year.
- The New York Post interviewed some mafia experts about what it's like inside the illegal poker rooms in deep Queens, where people like former Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich allegedly gambled, and they sound bleak but they do provide complimentary sub sandwiches.
- Unionized workers at HarperCollins began a strike today over the fact that they're paid horribly.
- Dancin', Bob Fosse's essentially plotless musical from 1978, is returning to Broadway.
- An update on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: It has been cut down and is now on its way from the Lake George area to New York City.
- Tiffany Trump and her fiancé, Michael Boulos, went ahead and got their marriage license today ahead of their planned wedding at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, which might get ruined because of the coming tropical storm.
- Fred Hickman, a veteran sports broadcaster who was the first person to ever appear on the YES Network, has died at the age of 66.
- More and more, travelers are complaining about their hotel rooms.
- And finally, surprise smooch: